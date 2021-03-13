Why ELSS is a better tax-saving option than traditional instruments

Shortest lock-in: ELSS has the shortest lock-in of 3 years when compared to other tax saving instruments. This gives comfort to people that they may have the option to withdraw the money in case of an emergency. However, it is advisable that one satys invested in ELSS for long-term. “ELSS can deliver better returns but one should stay invested for more than just 3 years, need to stay invested for longer and definitely see better returns, also these are good habit forming decisions, so definitely one should opt," said Jain.