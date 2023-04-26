How equal weight index can help during volatility

One of the major contributors to this correction has been some stocks carrying higher weightages in the banking and the energy (oil and gas) sectors, which account for nearly 12% and 37%, respectively, of the Nifty 50 index universe. Traditional indices such as the Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex are based on free float market capitalization. Free float means the market value of a company which is not owned by its promoter. So, larger the free float, higher is the weightage of such a company in traditional indices. For example, Reliance industries Ltd has a weightage of 10.5%, while banking majors like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank carry a weightage of more than 9.2% and 7.8%, respectively. In the case of a sharp correction in an individual stock with a relatively higher market cap, an index such as the Nifty 50 might get weighed down.