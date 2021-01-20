Why ether is rising faster than bitcoin in 2021

Ether is also relatively cheaper than bitcoin in per unit terms, which creates a psychological pull factor among investors. “Owning one full bitcoin is probably a dream now for most people. But you can still buy a full ether for ₹1 lakh, still in reach for many. Those who remember ₹1 lakh bitcoin may be thinking that this opportunity won’t last for much longer," said Pagidipati. "There is a theory that ETH price will double when it breaches its previous all-time high as it did yesterday, parallel to what happened in case of bitcoin. However, as of now, I'm cautious on future price moves," Shetty added.