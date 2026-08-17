Inflation used to be a word we associated with onions, petrol and cooking gas. Today, it has followed us into the multiplex, the concert arena, the cafe and even the office pantry. Two new terms have entered the economic vocabulary to describe this shift: funflation and treatflation. Together, they capture a quiet but powerful change in how we spend, live and save.
Why feeling good is getting expensive
SummaryFrom concert tickets and weekend getaways to coffees, treats and office celebrations, “funflation” and “treatflation” are making small pleasures costlier—and quietly reshaping how we spend and save.
Inflation used to be a word we associated with onions, petrol and cooking gas. Today, it has followed us into the multiplex, the concert arena, the cafe and even the office pantry. Two new terms have entered the economic vocabulary to describe this shift: funflation and treatflation. Together, they capture a quiet but powerful change in how we spend, live and save.
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