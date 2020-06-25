Why filing your property tax online can be taxing

After this, an application number or OTP will be sent to the taxpayer’s mobile that can be used to pay the tax online. But according to Thakur, the OTP might take 15 days or more to be issued. “To get this OTP or application number, one may also need a couple of follow-up visits. The stamped copy of the application will serve in these follow-ups," he said. Once the payment is done, a receipt number is generated. But it takes at least 24 hours for the e-receipt to become available.