Financial Literacy: 5 key reasons why it matters more than ever
In the face of evolving financial landscapes and products, it is crucial to consistently acquire knowledge and adjust your financial strategies. Financial literacy involves dedicating time and effort to understanding financial concepts.
From 2016 onward, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has annually organized Financial Literacy Week (FLW) to improve the public's understanding of financial concepts and products, enabling them to make well-informed decisions for their financial well-being.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message