Why financial literacy is key for millennials

In such a situation, it becomes all the more important that financial literacy as a discipline is included in students’ curriculum, from their formative years. Unfortunately, that has not been the case, and for good reason. Firstly, no one really knows how to teach financial literacy, and hence experts on the subject are very hard to come across. Teachers generally lack this knowledge themselves and are hence ill-equipped to teach this further. Moreover, finance is often a taboo subject at home and isn’t spoken about openly. Parents are generally reluctant to discuss financial matters with their children, for two main reasons. The first one is that they are probably insecure about their methodology when it comes to handling finances, and the other one, that they themselves are not confident about their knowledge on the subject matter. Another reason why the majority of our population is not financially literate is that the world of finance, when taken as a whole, is very intimidating. Financial jargon is complex, difficult to grasp and this hinders people from delving deeper.