Why financial planning for women is crucial

It is very common to see women put their careers on hold or reduce their working hours to care for children and ageing parents. Spending less time in the workforce can have far-reaching financial implication, and in some cases prevent their participation in company-sponsored retirement plans or disrupt their smooth career trajectory and thereby affect any pay increases that come with it. Given the above challenge, they need to invest in women-specific goals and plan for the unexpected. While women need to participate in family goals like buying a house, children’s education, etc., it is equally important for them to identify women-specific goals like the corpus required for an emergency fund to tide over their maternity and career breaks or even a job loss, and start a separate retirement fund taking into account their longevity and additional healthcare expenses, etc., and define the period to achieve them.