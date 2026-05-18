Why finding the right insurance agent matters as much as choosing the best policy

The true value of an individual agent becomes clear in the long gap between buying a policy and filing a claim. Unlike a call center salesperson, who may leave the company or lack a long-term commitment to your file, an agent provides consistent support. This means when you need to update your coverage, such as adding a spouse or moving to a family floater plan, you aren't forced to start over with a stranger who has no context of your history. Also, these call centre customer executives may or may not be able to challenge a claim rejection or advocate for a faster resolution with the insurer.