Unpacking Niyo Solutions’ zero forex markup cards

Next, you get a debit or credit card linked to this savings account. The credit card, however, is a secured card. To be sure, secured cards can only be taken against a fixed deposit (FD). The credit limit is equal to the FD amount. If the customer defaults on bill payments, the card is blocked and the FD is used to settle the outstanding bill. The card is unblocked only after the customer pledges a fresh FD of the entire amount.

