Why FPI capital flows matter for India

The Indian stock market has seen a tectonic shift in the share of cash market turnover of different players. The elusive retail investors’ money parked in the securities market in the form of mutual funds and other instruments has now gained prominence. The shock-absorbing capacity of retail investors and their contribution to the stability of the Indian stock market in the face of significant outflow of foreign portfolio investment is remarkable. The net inflows by retail investors in the NSE cash market segment reached ₹1.405 trillion in 2021, compared to ₹51,200 crore in 2020. New investor accounts reached 32 million in 2021. These traits definitely speak of the transition of the Indian securities market into a developed securities market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}