Why Freefincal’s Pattabiraman doesn’t believe in beating the market
Anil Poste 8 min read 04 Jun 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Summary
IIT professor M. Pattabiraman outlines a simple, resilient bucket plan to balance returns and risk in retirement—even during political and market turmoil.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For M. Pattabiraman, retirement planning was never about chasing a magic corpus number or beating the market. Instead, it’s been about staying consistent, keeping things simple, and sticking to what works.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story