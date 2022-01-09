Why glittering gold continues to woo millennials

Aside from being a symbol of wealth, our ancestors used gold as an all-weather investing strategy to protect them from any financial misfortune. As a result, millennials have seen gold as the first form of investment. It was part and parcel of their cultural and economic life. Things have not changed much since then, and the metal has shown its durability and shelf-life, growing more potent as an investment option over time. Even today, Indians continue to buy gold more than ever due to multiple factors.

