Why global portfolio diversification still makes sense for the investors

One of the main risks in investments is liquidity risk, loosely translated as the risk of not able convert the investment to cash at the time of need. Developed markets like the US markets have much more depth and are inherently more liquid. Especially during times of crisis, it pays to be at least partly invested in a “safe haven" market. International investors who had US exposure during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis had the flexibility to make changes to their portfolios due to the relatively more liquid nature of that market (as compared to their home countries). There is a reason why the best foreign companies seek out the largest and most liquid markets to list their shares, and the US continues to be a popular choice.