Why global stocks were a big miss for PPFAS MF’s Rajeev Thakkar
Jash Kriplani 4 min read 10 Mar 2024, 02:05 PM IST
- Thakkar says overseas limits didn’t allow new investments, despite the attractive valuations.
Rajeev Thakkar, 51, chief investment officer of PPFAS Mutual Fund (MF), oversees around ₹60,000 crore of investor assets. The firm’s flagship PPFAS Flexicap Fund is where the bulk of Thakkar’s MF investments is parked. Besides domestic Indian companies, the fund also invests in international stocks.
