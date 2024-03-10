Why global stocks were a big miss for PPFAS MF’s Rajeev Thakkar

Thakkar, who owns a house in Mumbai but does not consider that as investment, tracks real estate investment trusts (Reits) closely as 7.9% of Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund has exposure to Reits. But he says Reits are not as attractive as an investment proposition as they seemed last year. “In the last two-three years, interest rates have moved up sharply in the short-end, whereas yields on Reits have not increased to that extent. So, while Reits are quite interesting as an asset class, offering regular cash flows, potential of rent escalations, rising cash flows and some amount of capital appreciation potential, the sign-ups for Reits in terms of new customers or letting out more area has been a bit slow in the post-Covid environment," he says.