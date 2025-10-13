Why gold and Bitcoin shine together—but not for the same reasons
Summary
Gold and Bitcoin are both rallying on fears of de-dollarization and global uncertainty. But while one rests on centuries of trust, the other is still testing the limits of belief.
Gold and Bitcoin may both be glittering this season—but their shine comes from very different sources. One thrives on history and stability; the other, on speculation and digital faith.
