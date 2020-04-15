Opinion | Why gold is the best bet amid economic uncertainty, market turmoil

Gold prices have risen ever since US President Donald Trump decided to impose tariffs on China back in 2018 which triggered a global trade war. At the start of 2020, trade war-related uncertainties started to fade and investors were expecting the rally in gold to slow down. But the deadly covid-19 outbreak pushed up the demand and gold started to rise quickly.

But what looked like a small outbreak turned into a pandemic. The Chinese economy was the first to be shut down by the spread of covid-19, but as it proliferated into Europe and America, countries around the world are taking drastic measures to try and break the its spread through lockdowns and restrictions.

The world economy has already fallen into a recession and the questions that remain are how much more it will fall and how long it will take to recover. These are not easy to answer.

There are two problems that need to be addressed. The first is how to contain the spread of the virus and limit or slow down the infection rates and save lives. The second is how to support businesses and households through public spending to keep the demand intact. It all depends on when the disease peaks. If it peaks in the first half of 2020, then the challenge is to deal with the demand shock in many areas and supply shock in some areas. We anticipate that the services industry would be the worst affected and would take much longer to recover. If the efforts to contain covid-19 get prolonged beyond the first half, the second round of demand shocks would kick in as companies tighten their belts and prepare themselves for a prolonged slowdown, which would cause job losses and lead to further destruction of demand and burdening of fiscal balance sheets of many nations.

Every government will be coming up with a large stimulus package to keep the economy running and save jobs, with additional spending on healthcare and containment measures. On the other side, lockdowns will drastically reduce the output and will cause a large drop in tax collections. The consequence would be that fiscal deficits across the world would see a sharp rise and reduced output means sudden rise in debt-to-GDP ratio, which, in turn, will lead to a sharp depreciation of currency.

India had some of its own macroeconomic problems even before covid-19 and needed large fiscal spending to stimulate the economy. It now needs a much larger fiscal outlay to keep the economy afloat and fight through. The lockdown could create supply shortages and lead to a spike in inflation, which makes the rupee vulnerable for further depreciation.

The economic uncertainty and negative interest rates along with weakening currencies make for a scenario that works for gold. We have been bullish on gold for the last two years and the view has played out loud and clear but the backdrop has changed dramatically and this time we are sticking our necks out once more and looking for another 20% rally from the current levels.

The question of whether one should buy at the current price or not can be easily answered as there are few options to save purchasing power and keep the risk low. Gold offers safety of lower volatility. Though this was challenged in recent times, it is well understood that when such a sell-off comes, nothing is spared. The same scenario played out during the sub-prime crisis. We saw that everything, including gold, collapsed from $1,032 per ounce to $681, but the next 36 months took it to an all-time high of $1,920, which was an absolute return of 182% in three years, an impressive 41% compounded annual growth rate. I am not saying that this scenario would repeat itself, neither am I saying that it can’t, but the whole point is when a crisis hits, everything, including gold, falls but it gives a fantastic opportunity to invest in it.

We think gold prices can hit levels way above the $2,000 mark by the end of 2020, and would continue to give impressive returns even beyond that, till the global economy repairs itself. General asset allocation theories say that one should have at least 10% allocation to gold, but this is also dynamic as in with debt and equity. In a period of uncertainty and inflationary environment, gold acts as an insurance. So currently the allocation to gold should be at least 25-30% of one’s portfolio, if you are a senior citizen and you have a larger debt portfolio. As the yields drop, even some of that allocation can be shifted to gold.

Kishore Narne, associate director and head, commodities and currencies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd