Why gold loans are better than overdraft against FDs?

Banks generally offer 90% overdrafts against the FD value. Some of the benefits of overdraft against FDs are --- loans can be availed even if your credit score is low and if you do not meet income eligibility criteria that's because FDs are kept as security. The interest rate that needs to be repaid on these loans is low and somewhat above 1-2% above the interest rates offered on FDs. You can also use the FD amount to clear off loans and reduce your EMIs.