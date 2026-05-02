Why has my ₹90 lakh home loan's principal reduced by only ₹6 lakh despite paying 60 EMIs? I asked ChatGPT

Home loan payment: I asked ChatGPT why the principal of my ₹90 lakh home loan hasn't reduced despite paying off ₹45 lakh over 60 EMIs. Here is what AI said.
I took a home loan of ₹90 lakh for 25 years at 9% interest. My monthly EMI is ₹75,528. I have been paying my EMIs for 5 years, i.e., I have paid 60 EMIs, totalling ₹45 lakh (45,31,680). However, I found that my outstanding principal is ₹83,94,520. Despite paying about ₹45 lakh in EMIs, why has the outstanding principal reduced by only about ₹6 lakh?
I then asked ChatGPT to explain it to me as if I were a first-time borrower.
When you take a loan, you’re effectively borrowing ₹90 lakh, agreeing to pay interest (cost of borrowing), and paying it back through EMIs over time.
Think of it like this:
> You’re not “buying a house with EMI”.
> You’re “renting money from the bank” and slowly buying the house.
Your EMI is calculated using a standard formula:
P x R x (1+R)^N / [(1+R)^N-1]
Where:
P = Loan amount ( ₹90,00,000)
R = Monthly interest rate (9% ÷ 12 = 0.75%)
N = Total months (300)
The EMI is fixed, but inside it:
Interest is calculated on the remaining loan
Principal is whatever is left from EMI
So: Interest is always paid first, principal comes later.
Month 1:
Interest = ~ ₹67,500
EMI = ₹75,528
Principal repaid = ~ ₹8,000
90% of EMI = interest
After 5 years (60 EMIs):
Total paid = ₹45.3 lakh
Principal reduced = ~ ₹6 lakh
Interest paid = ~ ₹39 lakh
This is because interest is calculated on ₹90 lakh initially, and that’s a huge base. So, early EMIs mostly serve interest.
This is called amortisation, front-loaded interest.
Let’s zoom out like an investor:
EMI: ₹75,528
Tenure: 300 months
Total paid over 25 years ≈ ₹2.26 crore
Breakdown:
Principal: ₹90 lakh
Interest: ~ ₹1.36 crore
The bank earns more from your loan than you borrowed.
Long tenure:
✔ Lower EMI (feels comfortable)
❌ Much higher total interest
Short tenure:
❌ Higher EMI
✔ Massive interest savings
Your loan costs 9%. Any investment you make must beat 9% (post-tax) to make sense.
If not, prepaying the loan = guaranteed 9% return (risk-free)
❌ “I paid ₹45 lakh, so the loan should be reduced a lot”
✔ Reality: You paid mostly **interest**, not principal
❌ “EMI means equal payment toward the loan”
✔ Reality: Only total EMI is equal, not principal
❌ “Long tenure is safer”
✔ Reality: It’s **more expensive**
Imagine you owe ₹90 lakh. Bank says: “First, pay my interest, then reduce your loan”. That’s exactly what’s happening.
Compare loan interest rate vs expected investment return (post-tax)
OR
You’re at year 5 of a 25-year loan, still in the high-interest phase. This means that prepayment right now gives maximum impact because every ₹1 prepaid saves interest for the next 20 years.
If unsure, split the money.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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