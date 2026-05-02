Why has my ₹90 lakh home loan's principal reduced by only ₹6 lakh despite paying 60 EMIs? I asked ChatGPT

I asked ChatGPT why the principal of my 90 lakh home loan hasn't decreased much despite paying off 45 lakh via 60 EMIs. Here is what AI said.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published2 May 2026, 11:27 AM IST
When you take a loan, you’re effectively borrowing the money, agreeing to pay interest (cost of borrowing), and paying it back through EMIs over time.
When you take a loan, you’re effectively borrowing the money, agreeing to pay interest (cost of borrowing), and paying it back through EMIs over time.

Home loan payment: I asked ChatGPT why the principal of my 90 lakh home loan hasn't reduced despite paying off 45 lakh over 60 EMIs. Here is what AI said.

My ChatGPT prompt

I took a home loan of 90 lakh for 25 years at 9% interest. My monthly EMI is 75,528. I have been paying my EMIs for 5 years, i.e., I have paid 60 EMIs, totalling 45 lakh (45,31,680). However, I found that my outstanding principal is 83,94,520. Despite paying about 45 lakh in EMIs, why has the outstanding principal reduced by only about 6 lakh?

I then asked ChatGPT to explain it to me as if I were a first-time borrower.

What ChatGPT said

A home loan = a financial product, not just ‘EMI’

When you take a loan, you’re effectively borrowing 90 lakh, agreeing to pay interest (cost of borrowing), and paying it back through EMIs over time.

Think of it like this:

> You’re not “buying a house with EMI”.

> You’re “renting money from the bank” and slowly buying the house.

Also Read | 1 crore in 15 years: I asked ChatGPT how to plan my SIP as a Bengaluru Engineer

How does EMI actually work?

Your EMI is calculated using a standard formula:

P x R x (1+R)^N / [(1+R)^N-1]

Where:

P = Loan amount ( 90,00,000)

R = Monthly interest rate (9% ÷ 12 = 0.75%)

N = Total months (300)

Crucial insight

The EMI is fixed, but inside it:

Interest is calculated on the remaining loan

Principal is whatever is left from EMI

So: Interest is always paid first, principal comes later.

Why does your principal barely reduce?

Month 1:

Interest = ~ 67,500

EMI = 75,528

Principal repaid = ~ 8,000

90% of EMI = interest

After 5 years (60 EMIs):

Total paid = 45.3 lakh

Principal reduced = ~ 6 lakh

Interest paid = ~ 39 lakh

Also Read | From ₹10 LPA to ₹30 LPA in 2 years: I asked ChatGPT how to upgrade my salary

Why does this happen?

This is because interest is calculated on 90 lakh initially, and that’s a huge base. So, early EMIs mostly serve interest.

This is called amortisation, front-loaded interest.

The hidden truth: Total cost of your loan

Let’s zoom out like an investor:

EMI: 75,528

Tenure: 300 months

Total paid over 25 years ≈ 2.26 crore

Breakdown:

Principal: 90 lakh

Interest: ~ 1.36 crore

Investor mindset takeaway

The bank earns more from your loan than you borrowed.

Why long tenure is a trap

Long tenure:

✔ Lower EMI (feels comfortable)

❌ Much higher total interest

Short tenure:

❌ Higher EMI

✔ Massive interest savings

Loan vs Investment: The real comparison

Your loan costs 9%. Any investment you make must beat 9% (post-tax) to make sense.

If not, prepaying the loan = guaranteed 9% return (risk-free)

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to earn extra ₹20K: check AI's personal finance master plan

What you should do now (practical strategy)

  • Start prepaying early: Even 1–2 lakh extra per year directly reduces principal and cuts interest drastically
  • Increase EMI yearly: Even a 5–10% increase can cut 5–8 years off your loan.
  • Choose tenure reduction (not EMI reduction): When prepaying, always reduce tenure, not EMI.
  • Treat a loan like a “negative investment”: Ask yourself whether I would invest at 9% guaranteed return? → Yes, that’s what prepayment gives you.

What most first-time borrowers misunderstand

❌ “I paid 45 lakh, so the loan should be reduced a lot”

✔ Reality: You paid mostly **interest**, not principal

❌ “EMI means equal payment toward the loan”

✔ Reality: Only total EMI is equal, not principal

❌ “Long tenure is safer”

✔ Reality: It’s **more expensive**

Simple analogy

Imagine you owe 90 lakh. Bank says: “First, pay my interest, then reduce your loan”. That’s exactly what’s happening.

SIP vs home loan prepayment? What's better

Compare loan interest rate vs expected investment return (post-tax)

  • If SIP return consistently beats 9% after tax → SIP wins
  • If not → prepayment wins

Choose prepayment if:

  • You want guaranteed savings
  • You’re risk-averse
  • You’re early in loan tenure (like you are now)
  • You don’t invest regularly already

Choose SIP if:

  • You can stay invested for 10–15 years
  • You’re okay with market ups and downs
  • You believe returns > loan cost
  • You already have an emergency fund + insurance

Ideal hybrid approach:

  • 60–70% → SIP (wealth creation)
  • 30–40% → Prepayment (risk reduction)

OR

  • Do SIP normally
  • Use bonuses/windfalls for prepayment

Your specific situation

You’re at year 5 of a 25-year loan, still in the high-interest phase. This means that prepayment right now gives maximum impact because every 1 prepaid saves interest for the next 20 years.

Simple rule of thumb

  • If your loan rate > 8.5% → lean towards prepayment
  • If your horizon > 10 years → SIP becomes attractive

If unsure, split the money.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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