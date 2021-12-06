Why HDFC AMC finds greater value in large and small-caps than mid-caps

There is some uncertainty in the markets with respect to the Fed stance on interest rates and the new covid variant. We are still in pandemic period; any concerning news on this will cause volatility as we saw during the delta variant too. The Fed as well has communicated about tapering, so it is a known event. However, any abrupt complete withdrawal, etc., can cause short-term volatility. From a valuations perspective, Indian market capitalization is currently about 91% of GDP (based on CY23 GDP), which is within the range of 60% to 100% that it has been in, post global financial crisis. Further, it is worth noting that despite the sharp rally in 2020 and 2021, Nifty50 returns over the past 10 years and 15 years are about 11-13% CAGR, which is largely in line with nominal GDP growth. Investors must note that going forward, in our view, markets should be driven by profit growth outlook and one may expect returns from equities, over medium to long term, to be in line with overall economic growth.