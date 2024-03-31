Why HDFC Ergo Optima Secure features in Mint-Beshak ratings
Summary
- This health policy, ranked second in the study, offers all-inclusive unique benefits for its subscribers.
Health insurance is critical to meet the rising costs of healthcare, particularly where it concerns unplanned exigencies. But how do you choose the right health insurance product from among the various policies currently available in the market? To help you decide, Mint has curated a list of top five health insurance plans. This story, second in a Mint series, provides a detailed understanding of HDFC Ergo Optima Secure that secured the second spot based on ratings decided by Mint-Beshak.org. (ICICI Lombard Health AdvantEdge topped the list and was featured in January. For our coverage on this policy, go to www.livemint.com). Here are the reasons why HDFC Ergo Optima Secure deserves your attention: