Why HDFC Ergo Optima Secure features in Mint-Beshak ratings

Extensive coverage

The product is designed in a way that your coverage is four times the base policy cover in two years and five times if you pay the premium for three years in one go. For example, if you buy a base cover of ₹10 lakh in Optima Secure, its ‘secure benefit’ will provide you coverage of ₹20 lakh the very same day. So if you get hospitalized in the first policy year, even as the base cover is ₹10 lakh, you will still be entitled to make a claim of up to ₹20 lakh. When you renew the plan the second year and the third year, the base coverage will increase by 50% and 100%, respectively, with the ‘plus benefit’. It means, in the example cited above, the Plus Benefit and Secure Benefit together will take the total coverage to ₹25 lakh in the second year and ₹30 lakh in the third year. “This increase is irrespective of any claims made," says Ghosh.