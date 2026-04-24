Why health insurance claims get rejected and what CSR really means: Top insurers ranked by claim settlement ratio

Do you have health insurance? A constructive answer to this question can save you lakhs later in life. This is because health insurance is often seen as a financial safety net. Still, for most policyholders in India, the real test arises at the time of claim settlement.
This is because medical costs nationwide are rising sharply, and a rejected claim can put significant strain on household finances. This makes understanding the fundamentals of health insurance and how they work, along with common pitfalls, indispensable to help an individual make better health-related investment decisions.
A health insurance plan is essentially a contractual agreement in which an insurer promises to cover your medical expenses, such as hospitalisation, treatment and sometimes daycare procedures in return for a regularly paid premium.
Still, do remember that approvals in such cases depend heavily on policy terms, conditions, and transparency, along with other factors that are explained at the time of purchase. Keeping this in mind, let us look at the major reasons for the rejection of health insurance claims that you must pay attention to and be careful of in future to avoid rejection of your health insurance claim forms.
A lack of awareness or ignorance of these factors is among the biggest reasons for claim disputes and rejections in India. Hence, before you proceed with any particular health insurance, have a clear understanding of these conceptual fundamentals.
Secondly, you must have a clear understanding of another vital concept, the Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR), and its role in determining how worthy your health insurance provider is. Let us understand this concept in greater depth.
The Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR) is the percentage of claims an insurance company successfully settles out of the total it receives in a financial year. For example, if an insurance company received 100 claims but settled only 82, its CSR will be 82%.
Similarly, if an insurance company receives 100 claims and settles 99, its CSR will rise to 99%. Now, a higher claim settlement ratio is a positive indicator, and it is prudent to look at the 3 to 5-year average value to take a better call.
Given this concept, here are prominent health insurance companies to consider for a new health insurance plan, ranked by their average claim settlement ratio.
Insurer
Average CSR (FY 2022–25)
CSR (FY 2024–25)
FY 2023–24
FY 2022–23
|New India Assurance
|98.91%
|98.38%
|98.44%
|99.90%
|Digit Health Insurance
|98.66%
|98.98%
|98.83%
|98.18%
|Bajaj General Insurance
|96.78%
|97.32%
|96.16%
|96.85%
|HDFC ERGO
|96.71%
|97.45%
|97.19%
|95.49%
|Acko Health Insurance
|96.50%
|95.75%
|96.31%
|97.45%
|SBI General Insurance
|96.14%
|96.13%
|98.08%
|94.20%
|Aditya Birla Health Insurance
|95.81%
|95.88%
|95.61%
|95.95%
Note: Data sourced from Ditto
Therefore, choosing the right health insurance is not just about premiums; it requires a clear understanding of fundamental concepts such as coverage, exclusions, the claim process, settlement ratios, reasons a claim can be rejected, and long-term suitability.
Given the above factors, you can follow the points discussed below to carefully secure a reasonable health insurance plan for yourself:
The decision to purchase or switch a health insurance policy should always be made after careful consideration of all the facts and figures, and after discussing it with a certified financial advisor to ensure it aligns with your specific needs and requirements.
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