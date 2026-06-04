Status games: why many high-earning Indians fail to become wealthy

On paper, India's upper crust is thriving, with paychecks crossing ₹1 crore a year. Yet, behind the premium gated communities and the gleam of luxury cars lies a financial irony: many high-income individuals only save a sliver of their income and fail to create real, lasting wealth.
The ‘India Wealth Survey 2025’ by Marcellus and Dun & Bradstreet, covering high-net-worth individuals across India, revealed 43% save less than 20% of their income, while 14% don’t have an emergency fund.
Their wealth is eroded by escalating lifestyle expenses and peer pressure. Also, wealth managers often pitch complex, illiquid investments to people in this income bracket. These, coupled with behavioural biases and hidden fees, ultimately create dangerous portfolio traps that turn high incomes into financial quicksand.