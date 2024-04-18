The corpus fund is typically deposited in banks, either in savings accounts or fixed deposits (FDs), but can be used effectively to generate good returns in the current market scenario. But, some housing societies are so conservative that they keep the FDs only in nationalized banks. Some prefer to park the funds in state co-operative banks as theinterest earned by a housing society from deposits with co-operative banks is eligible for tax deduction under section 80P(2)(d) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. But residents are now beginning to question these conservative methods of utilizing the society funds, especially because some societies now have funds that run into crores of rupees and the return on investment is negligible. Besides, inflation depletes the money on a post-tax basis. They want to know if the society funds could be efficiently managed by diversifying into other financial instruments that fetch better returns?