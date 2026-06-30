Why hybrid SIFs are attracting investors

Jash Kriplani
2 min read30 Jun 2026, 04:36 PM IST
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Assets under management in hybrid long-short SIFs stood at ₹9,709 crore, out of the total ₹13,814 crore SIF AUM as of 31 May 2026.
Summary
Hybrid long-short strategies accounted for 9,709 crore of investor assets, which was around 70% of the total SIF AUM of 13,814 crore

Specialised investment funds, a new category launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), are designed to allow investors to gain exposure to long-short strategies, which are not available in the mutual fund space. The minimum investment is 10 lakh.

Of the 25 SIFs launched to date, 12 are hybrid, with Jio Blackrocks’ Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund being the latest, according to data from SIF360.com.

The bulk of the money is allocated to hybrid long-short strategies, with assets under management of 9,709 crore, accounting for around 70% of the total SIF AUM of 13,814 crore as of 31 May 2026.

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The selling point

Hybrid long-short SIFs have delivered around 5.5% on average over the past three months (as of 25 June 2026), according to data from SIF360.com, a period marked by heavy market volatility due to the West Asia war-led rise in oil prices and global uncertainty.

“Since the launch of SIFs, markets have largely been negative and volatile. As a result, most other categories launched in SIF strategies have underperformed. In contrast, hybrid SIFs, with their relatively conservative approach, have navigated this period more effectively and consequently delivered better returns,” said Bhavesh Jain, president and co-head, factor investing, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

First SIFs were launched in September 2025.

Hybrid SIFs investors pay a 12.5% long-term capital gains tax after one year. In contrast, income or gains from traditional deposits or pure debt funds are taxed at slab rates, regardless of holding period.

Hybrid strategies invest across arbitrage opportunities, fixed-income instruments, covered calls, options-based strategies, special situations such as open offers and buybacks, and a smaller allocation to short positions.

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“Hybrid long-short strategies can vary significantly across schemes but primarily focus on delivering better risk-adjusted and post-tax returns compared to traditional fixed-income options like fixed deposits and bonds," said Anup Bhaiya, founder, Money Honey Wealth Services.

"By blending fixed income, real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts, and arbitrage opportunities, they can offer attractive tax-efficient returns, which is making them popular among high-net-worth investors,” he added.

An alternative option

“Investors are using hybrid long-short SIFs as a replacement for bonds and arbitrage funds. Arbitrage funds took a hit on returns due to a hike in securities transaction tax. Debt funds, too, lost their tax advantage, as all gains were subjected to the investor's slab rate. In a hybrid SIF, an investor can expect reasonable risk-adjusted returns. That is the reason investors are taking interest,” said Sandeep Seth, founder and chief executive, SIF360.com.

However, he added that investors need to be careful when picking hybrid SIFs, as the schemes vary in their moderate, conservative and aggressive composition.

Investors who have yet to invest in SIFs can let hybrid SIFs build a track record before considering them for their portfolios.

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About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

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