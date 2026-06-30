Why hybrid SIFs are attracting investors

Specialised investment funds, a new category launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), are designed to allow investors to gain exposure to long-short strategies, which are not available in the mutual fund space. The minimum investment is ₹10 lakh.
Of the 25 SIFs launched to date, 12 are hybrid, with Jio Blackrocks’ Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund being the latest, according to data from SIF360.com.
The bulk of the money is allocated to hybrid long-short strategies, with assets under management of ₹9,709 crore, accounting for around 70% of the total SIF AUM of ₹13,814 crore as of 31 May 2026.
The selling point
Hybrid long-short SIFs have delivered around 5.5% on average over the past three months (as of 25 June 2026), according to data from SIF360.com, a period marked by heavy market volatility due to the West Asia war-led rise in oil prices and global uncertainty.