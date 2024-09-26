Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    Why I keep getting rejected for personal loans: Unpacking 6 key reasons

    Personal Loan: Before applying for a personal loan for your holiday, be aware of potential rejection factors such as low credit scores, high debt, multiple applications, income misalignment, job instability, and documentation errors. Addressing these can improve your loan approval prospects.

    Aiman Mateen
    Updated26 Sep 2024, 12:20 PM IST
    Personal Loan: Why can’t I get approved for a personal loan? Here are 6 reasons

    As you sit at your desk, dreaming of your upcoming holiday in Singapore, you’re excitedly planning your itinerary and envisioning stunning sunrises and warm sunsets.

    However, when it comes time to sort out the finances, you realise that securing a personal loan from the bank may not be possible. This can be frustrating, especially when you’re unsure of the reasons behind the rejection. 

    Low credit score

    One of the primary reasons for loan rejection is a low credit score. Your credit score acts like a report card, indicating your ability to handle debt. It typically ranges from 300 to 900, and a higher score increases your chances of loan approval. Many factors contribute to your credit score, so it’s essential to understand how to maintain a healthy score.

    Multiple inquiries and loan applications

    If you’ve applied for loans from various lenders simultaneously, it could signal to banks that you are uncertain about your finances. Multiple inquiries may negatively impact your credit score and raise concerns about your stability. It’s advisable to apply for a loan with one lender at a time, demonstrating commitment and reliability.

    Unpaid debts

    Carrying a high amount of unpaid loans or multiple credit card debts can lead lenders to perceive you as financially overextended. This burden reflects poorly on your credit score and increases the likelihood of loan rejection. To improve your chances, focus on paying down existing debts before applying for a new loan.

    Insufficient income

    Meeting specific income criteria is crucial for loan approval. If your income doesn’t align with the loan amount you’re requesting, lenders may view it as unrealistic. They will assess your overall income to ensure you can repay the loan in a timely manner, which is essential for their confidence in your repayment ability.

    Unstable employment history

    Your employment status plays a significant role in loan approval. Lenders prefer applicants with stable jobs and a consistent work history. Frequent job changes or gaps in employment can raise red flags, leading to potential rejection. It’s beneficial to demonstrate a solid employment background with a reputable employer.

    Errors in documentation

    Accurate documentation is vital when applying for a loan. Lenders perform thorough checks, and any inconsistencies or errors in your application can lead to rejection. Make sure all forms are filled out correctly and that all supporting documents are in order before submitting your application.

    If you're considering a personal loan, ensure you meet the necessary criteria and maintain a good credit profile. Personal loans are subject to approval based on individual creditworthiness and financial circumstances.

     

     

     

    MoreLess
    First Published:26 Sep 2024, 12:20 PM IST
