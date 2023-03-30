Why I will still continue to invest in certain categories of debt funds3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 11:49 PM IST
Investing in target maturity funds is a smart way of reducing the tax impact
The Finance Bill, 2023, with 64 official amendments, was approved by the Lok Sabha without discussion on 24 March. The key amendment that will affect all fixed income investors is about debt mutual funds. These funds have been stripped of the long-term tax benefit if they invest less than 35% of their assets in equities. Such mutual funds will attract short-term capital gains tax.