Why ICICI Prudential MF’s S. Naren suggests betting on debt

From a failure point of view, while we believe that debt mutual funds have a bigger role to play in the MF industry and in an investor’s portfolio, debt funds have failed to capture the attention of investors, who tend to look at past returns without considering the risk-adjusted returns. The thought process even today remains impacted by the negative credit event which occurred with a few fund houses in the past. What investors miss out on is understanding that there were funds which never faced any issues even amid a crisis. For example, at ICICI Prudential, we never had any delays or defaults in the past 23 years of our existence. In 2017-2018, we actively encouraged investments in debt. However, when debt mutual funds started yielding low returns (2020-2021), we did not push investments in this category. Now that debt has become attractive, we are encouraging investors to consider an allocation towards debt but there has not been much traction, at least to the extent we hoped it would have.