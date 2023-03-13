Why index funds and ETFs are not very popular

Clearly, not enough retail money has been invested in index funds and other equity ETFs. Why is that the case? One school of thought possibly can be that, in the Indian case, many actively managed equity MFs have done better than the broader index like a Nifty or a Sensex. This is true. Nonetheless, there is a small problem with this argument. It is made with the benefit of hindsight.As Eric Angner writes in How Economics Can Save the World: “After the fact, you can always identify individual stocks or funds that outperformed the market and did better than the index. But before the fact, you can’t dependably identify which one it’s going to be." Clearly, most retail investors do not realize that such a risk exists.