Why India must look beyond traditional credit scores for financial inclusion



In a landmark clarification, the Finance Ministry recently stated that first-time borrowers should not be denied credit simply for lacking a credit history. This builds on the RBI’s consistent push toward financial inclusion and opens the door to a credit ecosystem that values potential as much as past records.

The truth is that millions of Indians remain “credit invisible” because of rigid legacy scoring models. This is a welcome move, creating an opportunity for India to evolve into an inclusive economy where finance becomes the foundation for opportunity, innovation, and growth.

Creditworthiness has traditionally been measured by repayment history. But, in a recent TransUnion CIBIL report, nearly 30% of Indians aged 21–30 have a score below 650, not due to missed payments but simply due to a lack of credit history. To bring them into the fold, lenders need to widen the lens. The score is no longer the sole verdict; it is part of a broader, more equitable evaluation architecture that recognizes livelihood, activity, and intent.

Digital transactions already provide a strong indicator of financial discipline. With UPI transactions recording 613 mn daily transactions, 18.40 bn volume in June ‘25 (NPCI), lenders can assess spending consistency and repayment intent. Rent and utility bill payments are another reliable proxy for responsibility, showing whether individuals meet recurring obligations on time.

Steady employment or consistent income inflows, reflected in salary credits or GST filings for the self-employed, offer yet another layer of insight. Even investments in education or skill development can signal a borrower’s long-term intent and capacity to grow.

Taken together, these indicators create a 360-degree financial picture, one that is forward-looking, contextual, and far more inclusive than a single static score.

Technology is the enabler The shift to alternative credit assessment is being powered by AI and machine learning. By analyzing digital footprints, fintechs can build dynamic borrower profiles that evolve in real time. Instead of waiting for defaults, lenders can anticipate stress by tracking patterns in spending or income flows and intervening early.

This is not theoretical; it is already happening. Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), a fintech self-regulatory organisation (SRO-FT), in an April 2025 report, found that 84% of Indian lenders now use a mix of traditional and alternative data for underwriting. The report shows that Indian lenders now blend traditional data with emerging signals such as location, SMS and app usage, utility payments, and employment history to assess creditworthiness.

India’s digital public infrastructure, including the Aadhaar stack, consent frameworks, and open API ecosystem, gives us a unique head start. We are forging the architecture of predictive, equitable, and future-ready lending to ensure inclusion.

India’s next growth multiplier Alternative credit scoring could redefine India’s financial architecture. According to a study by the labour ministry-affiliated VV Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI), by 2047, nearly 62 million Indians may belong to the gig economy, far beyond the reach of traditional scoring. Part-time workers, new professionals, and women restarting careers face similar blind spots.

If India is to achieve its $10 trillion GDP target by 2047, inclusive credit systems will be of utmost importance. This is not just about expanding access; it is about building the foundation for India’s next growth leap. With innovative credit models, India can shift from being a consumption-driven economy to one that is opportunity-driven, creating prosperity that is deeper, more equitable, and more future-ready than any traditional system can deliver.

The dawn of a new credit culture Credit in India will no longer be a judgment of past transactions; it will evolve into a system that measures potential. The real breakthrough lies in reimagining credit as dynamic, adaptive, and rooted in real-time data that reflects how people actually live, earn, and grow. India has the unique chance to bypass legacy models and create a credit architecture designed for the digital age.

The next step is to embed intent-based scoring into the mainstream, expand adoption of alternative data, and build scalable models that reward resilience and responsibility. If we succeed, India won’t just expand access to credit; it will define the world’s most inclusive and future-ready credit culture, one that fuels mobility for millions and sets the global standard.