Why India's first Saral Jeevan Bima is twice the price of a regular term plan?

“Today, sum assured of ₹5 lakh isn’t available in the market. Some parts of the costs for distribution, policy issuance and medical underwriting are fixed. So, enabling an ₹5 lakh product will be more expensive proportionately than an ₹25 lakh product. However, from ₹5 lakh sum assured point of view, these plans may not be expensive as there is no alternative available in this category," said Abhishek Bondia, managing director and principal officer, SecureNow.in, an insurance broker.