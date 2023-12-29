Why India’s markets have so few accredited investors

As of the latest information available, despite Sebi’s efforts, India currently has only around 150-200 accredited investors. This figure pales in comparison to the US, where the count stands at a staggering 24 million. The disparity in numbers is partly attributed to the more straightforward and inclusive process in the US, which allows participation in various private investment vehicles like hedge funds, VC and private equity (PE) only to accredited investors. Simplifying the process and aligning it more closely with international standards could potentially bolster participation in private investment opportunities, contributing to economic growth and diversification.

