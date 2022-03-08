Why India trades at a premium to other EMs

By logical extension, shareholder rights to the perpetual cash flows of equities would be more valuable in jurisdictions where such contractual property rights are less prone to be challenged by other parties, including the authorities, and if challenged, there exists an institutional framework that provides fair protection to the holder of such rights (equity shareholders). In countries with strong democracies, there is an adequate separation of power between well-established independent institutions such as the Judiciary, the Central Bank, and the Election Commission (EC), among others. Such an institutional framework can be thought of as the soft infrastructure of a country, which is essential to upholding property rights as well as maintaining economic and political stability.