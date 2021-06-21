Why Indian HNIs eye homes in Dubai, London, New York

On 17 May, Dubai lifted its limited-capacity rules for hotels, which means such properties can now be booked to full capacity. Public gatherings, such as concerts and sporting events, can also take place at up to 70% capacity for those who have been fully vaccinated against covid-19. These are just some of the signs of return to normalcy in Dubai. In New York, many capacity related restrictions have been lifted in response to the easing of the coronavirus pandemic in the region, and rising vaccination rates. Major venues such as Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden are expected to open in July. Broadway theatres are scheduled to reopen in September at full capacity. Britain has relaxed restrictions on economic activity and social contact. Lockdown measures have been eased in England, Wales and most parts of Scotland, meaning that pubs, bars and restaurants are now allowed to serve customers inside; museums, cinemas and theatres can reopen; and exercise classes and indoor sports can resume.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}