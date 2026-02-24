Why Indian investors know what to do—but still don’t do it

Dr. Hardeep Singh MundiDr. Simarjeet
4 min read24 Feb 2026, 11:34 AM IST
SIPs, salary-linked investments and auto-debit mandates remove the need to make an active decision every month.
Indian investors know they should start early and stay invested. Yet SIP stoppages remain high. The problem isn’t information—it’s behaviour. Systems, not willpower, hold the answer.

Most Indians do not struggle with money because they lack information. They struggle because acting on that information—consistently and over long periods—is far harder than it appears.

Ask almost anyone whether they should start investing early, run SIPs regularly or increase contributions as income rises, and the answer will be an easy yes. Yet, millions delay starting, pause systematic investment plans (SIPs) midway, or fail to step up investments even as salaries grow. The gap between intention and action remains one of the biggest challenges in household finance.

The data makes this clear.

SIP inflows in India have grown steadily, crossing 17,000 crore a month in 2024. At the same time, stoppage ratios remain high, often exceeding 50% during volatile periods. This suggests that while more investors are entering the system, many struggle to stay the course. Knowledge has improved; behaviour has not kept pace.

Present bias

Behavioural finance explains why.

Humans are wired to prefer immediate rewards over distant ones. Spending today feels tangible; saving for retirement decades away feels abstract. This “present bias” appears repeatedly in familiar Indian investor behaviour—waiting for markets to correct, planning to start a SIP after bonuses are credited, or promising to invest more once EMIs reduce.

In reality, the future rarely arrives on schedule.

This is not a discipline problem. It is a cognitive one. When decisions are viewed from a distance, logic dominates. But when the moment to act arrives, emotions take over. The immediate comfort of spending often outweighs the long-term benefits of compounding.

Decision fatigue

Managing money is not a one-time decision. It requires repeated choices—running monthly SIPs, staying invested through corrections, ignoring market noise and resisting lifestyle inflation. Over time, this mental effort becomes exhausting.

When self-control weakens, inertia sets in. Doing nothing feels easier than doing the right thing.

Choice overload makes matters worse. Indian investors today face thousands of mutual fund schemes across categories. Instead of empowering, this abundance often paralyses. Faced with complexity, many postpone decisions or gravitate towards familiar options such as fixed deposits or low-return savings products, even when long-term goals demand higher growth.

The solution is not stronger willpower but better systems.

Automation is the most effective starting point. SIPs, salary-linked investments and auto-debit mandates remove the need to make an active decision every month. Money gets invested before it reaches the spending account, reducing the influence of emotions, headlines and short-term temptations. The steady rise in SIP accounts—now over 80 million folios—shows that when investing is automated, participation improves.

Start small

Starting small also matters.

Many first-time investors delay because they believe 500 or 1,000 a month is insignificant. It isn’t. Small, consistent investments compound meaningfully over time. More importantly, they build the habit of saving. Behaviourally, increasing an existing SIP is far easier than starting from zero. This is why investors who begin early tend to remain invested longer.

Another critical shift is moving from product-based investing to goal-based planning.

Saving for “wealth creation” is vague and unmotivating. Saving for a child’s education, a home down payment or retirement at 60 creates emotional clarity. When investments are clearly linked to life goals, investors are less likely to stop SIPs during market corrections.

For most households, risk is not volatility; it is falling short of key life goals.

Role of advisors

This is where the real value of a financial advisor lies.

A good advisor does more than recommend funds. They act as a behavioural anchor—helping investors stay invested during corrections, discouraging impulsive redemptions and ensuring portfolios remain aligned with long-term goals. Studies consistently show that much of the value advisors add comes from preventing behavioural mistakes rather than chasing higher returns.

Peer influence can help as well. While money is often treated as a private topic in India, discussing goals with a spouse or trusted family member creates accountability. When disciplined saving becomes normal within a household, consistency improves.

Finally, simplicity matters. Too many schemes, frequent churn and constant monitoring increase friction and fatigue. A simple portfolio, reviewed periodically, is more likely to survive market cycles than a complex one that demands constant attention.

In the end, successful investing is not about being perfect or predicting markets. It is about designing your financial life to work with human behaviour rather than against it.

Self-control has limits. Systems, habits and structure make all the difference.

Dr. Hardeep Singh Mundi is assistant professor at IMT-Ghaziabad and Dr. Simarjeet is lecturer of Finance at University of Southampton (Delhi Campus)

