Most Indians do not struggle with money because they lack information. They struggle because acting on that information—consistently and over long periods—is far harder than it appears.
Why Indian investors know what to do—but still don’t do it
SummaryIndian investors know they should start early and stay invested. Yet SIP stoppages remain high. The problem isn’t information—it’s behaviour. Systems, not willpower, hold the answer.
