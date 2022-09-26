Why Indian mutual funds avoid Adani stocks3 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 11:00 PM IST
Diversified equity mutual funds (MFs) have, by and large, stayed away from making large investments in Adani group. This, despite the Adani group market cap touching ₹20 trillion from just ₹1.6 trillion in just the past three years. Four of the six Adani group stocks have even delivered returns in the range of 18-46-times in this period.