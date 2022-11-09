Why Indians' love for home market can be their Achilles' heel5 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 09:05 AM IST
- Different markets do well at different times, but diversification can help.
A large number of funds have mushroomed in the last two years, offering to help you invest in global markets; however, it is yet to move the needle in terms of geographical diversification among Indian investors. A Global Investor Portfolio Study 2022 by Morningstar shows that 98% of the weight of domestic funds is in home market stocks.