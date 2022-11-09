Why Indians' love for home market can be their Achilles' heel

This also brings currency diversification into your investments. “A US fund or other global fund will hold your investment in dollars. So, when rupee, along with other emerging market currencies depreciate against dollar -- which is 2.5% on average -- you actually benefit as you would be converting this investment into rupees on redemption," Gupta points out. “For investors with financial goals related to foreign spending like children’s higher education, vacation, etc., this is a good option," she adds.