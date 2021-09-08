Why individuals should buy health insurance in their 30s

Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital, said, “If you are young and healthy, do not delay about buying a health insurance policy. A youngster should not wait to get older or get any chronic illness as it makes sense to buy a health policy when you are young. Many youngsters consider buying health cover when they get old." Bajaj further said, “By the time one is a middle-aged person, there could be medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, etc. and may also get a limited cover. The younger you are, the lower the policy premium, and you can buy a policy with a higher sum insured. It makes sense to buy coverage of around ₹20 to ₹25 lakh, considering the health inflation in these times. For small families, there is an option to buy a Family Floater plan wherein all individuals of the family can get insured."