Why inflation is taking shine off the FD option

Taxation of interest income on FDs, National Savings Certificate (NSC) and RBI savings bonds is the same but the latter two score over FDs for various reasons. The interest rate on NSC is 6.8%, while RBI bonds earn 7.15%. Currently, FDs with comparable returns are being offered by either small finance banks or non-banking finance companies (see table). NSCs and RBI bonds come with sovereign guarantee, whereas corporate FDs carry default risks. NSCs help optimize tax as interest on them is added at the end of the year, which can be claimed as a deduction under the ₹1.5 lakh limit of section 80C. On the flipside, TDS rules on cumulative FDs not only result in loss of capital (TDS amount) but also the compound interest that the TDS amount would have earned during its remaining tenure.