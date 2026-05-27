Why insurance industry needs a distribution revolution, not just a digital one

Every few months, India’s insurance industry celebrates another digital milestone.
A new app promises policy issuance in minutes. An AI chatbot claims to simplify policy selection. A paperless onboarding journey becomes the next headline around “innovation.”
These developments matter. Technology has unquestionably made insurance more accessible and transparent than it was a decade ago. But somewhere along the way, we have started mistaking convenience for protection.
Because despite years of digital investment, India’s insurance penetration remains at just 3.7% of GDP — significantly below the global average of over 7%.
The industry has become faster at selling insurance, but not necessarily better at making Indians feel financially secure.
That is the real challenge.
Trust deficit
For years, insurance was viewed primarily as an awareness issue. The assumption was simple: people were uninsured because they did not understand insurance.