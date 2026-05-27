Why insurance industry needs a distribution revolution, not just a digital one

Sanjiv Bajaj
4 min read27 May 2026, 11:05 AM IST
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India's insurance industry has made remarkable strides in digital innovation, yet the core issue remains: trust. (Pixabay)
Summary
India’s insurance industry has become faster and more digital, but low penetration shows trust—not access—remains the biggest challenge for meaningful financial protection.

Every few months, India’s insurance industry celebrates another digital milestone.

A new app promises policy issuance in minutes. An AI chatbot claims to simplify policy selection. A paperless onboarding journey becomes the next headline around “innovation.”

These developments matter. Technology has unquestionably made insurance more accessible and transparent than it was a decade ago. But somewhere along the way, we have started mistaking convenience for protection.

Because despite years of digital investment, India’s insurance penetration remains at just 3.7% of GDP — significantly below the global average of over 7%.

The industry has become faster at selling insurance, but not necessarily better at making Indians feel financially secure.

That is the real challenge.

Also Read | India’s insurance regulation cannot afford to lose an optimal balance

Trust deficit

For years, insurance was viewed primarily as an awareness issue. The assumption was simple: people were uninsured because they did not understand insurance.

But today’s consumer is far more informed. People compare policies online, read reviews, watch explainer videos and calculate premiums within minutes.

Awareness is improving. Trust, however, remains fragile. And trust cannot be built through technology alone.

Insurance is unlike most financial products because its real value is tested only during moments of distress — a hospitalization, an accident, or the loss of a loved one. That is when customers truly discover what their policy covers, how exclusions work and whether support actually exists.

It is here that the gap between buying insurance and experiencing protection becomes visible. A health insurance payout is reduced because of a room-rent cap. A claim gets delayed because of missing paperwork. A family struggles to navigate procedures during an already emotional situation.

In such moments, customers are not looking for another app notification. They are looking for guidance and reassurance. That is the role financial intermediaries continue to play — not merely as policy sellers, but as advisors who help customers understand products, make informed decisions and navigate claims when it matters most.

Also Read | Why finding the right insurance agent matters as much as picking the best policy

Human layer

This is why India needs to rethink the way it approaches insurance distribution. The future of insurance cannot be built only around direct digital sales. It must also strengthen the human layer of trust that sits between the insurer and the customer.

Technology has democratized information. Consumers today can validate recommendations, compare products and ask better questions. That is healthy for the industry because it improves accountability and transparency.

But information alone does not create confidence.

A customer may fully understand a policy and still feel helpless when confronted with a complex claims process. At that stage, advice becomes as important as access.

This is especially critical in a diverse country like India, where levels of financial literacy, healthcare access and familiarity with insurance vary sharply across regions. Tier-2 and tier-3 India do not simply need digital reach. They need trusted financial relationships.

Insurance decisions are deeply personal. Families are effectively paying today to prepare for uncertainty tomorrow. That decision is rarely driven by technology alone. It is built through trust, continuity and human interaction.

Beyond digital

Globally, countries with deeper insurance penetration have recognized the importance of strong distribution ecosystems.

Advisors and intermediaries do far more than distribute products; they improve persistency, simplify decision-making and often become long-term financial partners for households.

This is not an argument against digitization.

In fact, technology can make advisors significantly more effective.

An advisor equipped with AI-powered tools can review policies faster, compare plans more transparently, identify coverage gaps and improve servicing efficiency. Digital infrastructure can simplify documentation, improve turnaround times and create greater visibility during claims processing.

In that model, technology strengthens trust instead of attempting to replace it. There is also a larger economic opportunity attached to this conversation. A strong insurance and wealth distribution ecosystem can become a meaningful source of employment and entrepreneurship in India. Financial advisory remains one of the few professions where growth is directly linked to the long-term value created for clients.

Which is why the debate should never be framed as “digital versus distributors.” That is the wrong binary. The real opportunity lies in integrating both effectively.

Also Read | 100% FDI in insurance to boost capacity, protect policyholders: Ajay Seth

Protection first

India has already built impressive digital infrastructure for financial services.

The next phase should focus on creating a stronger, more empowered distribution ecosystem that uses technology to serve customers better — not distance them further from human support.

Because ultimately, the success of insurance cannot be measured only by how many policies are sold in a year. It must also be measured by how many families feel genuinely supported when uncertainty arrives.

India’s digital insurance journey has made buying policies easier. The next revolution must ensure that when people need help the most, they are not left to navigate the system alone.

Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and MD at Bajaj Capital Ltd.

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