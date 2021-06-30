Why insurers may not pay the claims against medical bills in full

Consumables: Most of the health insurance policy typically does not cover the cost of most consumables used to treat diseases in a hospital. Shankar Bali, Joint Managing Director, Vidal Health, said, “The out-of-pocket expenses, which are not considered in the in claims are consumables, medicines (non - ailment) wearables, copayments, or copays. This percentage of the claim amount has to be borne by the policyholder. It may be on medical bills, hospitalisations or senior citizen policies. Deductible amounts range greatly based on coverage, location, and more. Therefore, this is something that the insured ends up paying from his or her pocket."