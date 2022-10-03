Why interest rates are rising everywhere—except your savings account

Even high-yield savings accounts are a weak buffer from 8.3% year-over-year inflation, but their annualized returns of 2% or 3% still beat a return of 0.01%. The median balance of a transaction account, which includes checking, savings and other accounts, was $5,300 in 2019, according to the Federal Reserve, the latest data available. Receiving 3% interest on that balance, versus 0.01%, would work out to a difference of about $160 a year—not an enormous amount of money, but also not bad compensation for opening a new account, which can typically take about 15 minutes of work.