Diwali is less than 10 days away! The 5-days festival is seen as auspicious for buying gold, properties, or making investments among others. During the festival, many receive gifts and even companies announce bonuses to their employees to celebrate the occasion. Why not invest your monetary gift or bonus into Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)? Typically, SIPs are one of the most affordable investment schemes available in the market and give the best of both equities and debt instruments. This fiscal year, amidst the volatile markets due to macroeconomic conditions, the appetite for SIPs has consistently risen. Since May, contributions in SIPs have stayed above ₹12,000 crore.

