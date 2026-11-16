Why investing has become more confusing than ever

Ajay Pruthi
4 min read16 Nov 2026, 01:02 PM IST
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Indian investors can choose from thousands of funds, stocks, apps and asset classes—yet often feel less certain than a generation ago.(Pixabay)
Summary
More products, apps and financial advice have made investing accessible, but also more confusing. Here are six reasons why, and how investors can regain clarity.

Ask your grandfather how he invested and the answer takes ten seconds. A fixed deposit in the bank, an LIC policy, some gold for the daughter, maybe a plot if things went well. Limited options, limited information, limited confusion.

Ask a 28-year-old in 2026 the same question and watch the face. Should it be index funds or flexicap? Small-cap funds have run up, so is it too late? Reels say buy gold; gold is at a lifetime high, so is it already at the top? One app is pushing an NFO, another is offering pre-approved F&O activation, and a third is showing US stocks. A colleague doubled his money in options. A cousin swears by crypto.

We have more access to investing, more products and more information than any generation in Indian history. Yet we are more confused than ever. That confusion has causes.

Too many choices

Walk into the mutual fund market today and you will find well over a thousand schemes. Add ETFs, stocks, bonds, Reits, gold in four formats, US investing apps and crypto exchanges. Beyond a point, every extra option makes it harder to decide.

Your grandfather was not calmer because he was wiser. He was calmer because the menu had four items. The paralysis you feel in front of four thousand is not a personal weakness. It is the menu's design.

Confusion sells

Almost every voice reaching you profits from your activity, not your clarity.

The trading app earns when you trade. The finfluencer earns from views and referral links, so every video must scream: today, breaking, last chance.

Clarity, on the other hand, is quiet and pays nobody. The most useful advice you will ever get often sounds too boring to forward.

The daily scoreboard

Investing outcomes take decades. Our checking now takes seconds.

Kunal, 31, from Ahmedabad, checks his portfolio 11 times a day. He has changed his fund selection four times in two years, which is a reliable machine for buying high and selling low.

A farmer who digs up the seed every morning will also conclude that farming is very confusing.

Also Read | How should investors navigate the age of finfluencers?

Survivor stories

Your feed shows the colleague who doubled his money in options. The regulator's own studies found that roughly nine out of ten individual F&O traders lose money. Those nine do not make reels. The one winner does.

The same filter runs everywhere: the crypto early bird speaks, the crypto widow does not; the IPO that popped is celebrated, while those trading below their issue price disappear from the conversation. When your information diet is built only from survivors, every path looks as if it works. Seeing the full graveyard would make the choice much simpler.

No one accountable

Nobody in the new system is responsible for you.

The old neighbourhood agent had a face, a home address and a reputation among your relatives. Today's stack, an app, an algorithm and an influencer in another city, carries no such weight.

Certainty is cheap when the speaker never pays for being wrong.

Greed and hurry

The sixth cause sits in the mirror.

We do not merely receive noise; we go hunting for it. Nobody forces the quiet wish underneath: to compress a 25-year journey into three years, to find the one product that turns 10 lakh into 1 crore. That wish is why we keep window-shopping for better returns, the way a man keeps checking other queues at the bank and ends up last in every one.

If you already own a sensible portfolio and are still searching, you are not looking for information. You are looking for a shortcut. Greed is the receiver that turns their noise into a signal. An investor at peace with 12% over 20 years is almost impossible to confuse. An investor secretly hoping for 30% by Diwali can be confused by a WhatsApp forward.

The way out

Notice what all six causes have in common: none of them is cured by consuming more content. The exit is subtraction.

Decide your allocation once, equity, debt and gold, based on your goals, and put it on paper. Everything in the bazaar that is not in that allocation is entertainment, not investing. On the same paper, write down the return you actually need. Pick a handful of diversified funds; beyond basic sense, fund selection matters far less than staying invested. Automate the SIP. Delete the portfolio app and review your investments twice a year. And unfollow every voice that has an opinion daily.

Your grandfather's four-item menu is gone and it is not coming back. But you can do the next best thing: build your own four-item menu inside the bazaar of four thousand, and then stop walking through the bazaar. The confusion outside will continue at full volume. It just will not be your confusion anymore.

Ajay Pruthi is founder of PLNR and a Sebi-registered investment advisor (RIA).

Also Read | When overseas investing goes wrong, who answers?

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