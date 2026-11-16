Why investing has become more confusing than ever

Ask your grandfather how he invested and the answer takes ten seconds. A fixed deposit in the bank, an LIC policy, some gold for the daughter, maybe a plot if things went well. Limited options, limited information, limited confusion.
Ask a 28-year-old in 2026 the same question and watch the face. Should it be index funds or flexicap? Small-cap funds have run up, so is it too late? Reels say buy gold; gold is at a lifetime high, so is it already at the top? One app is pushing an NFO, another is offering pre-approved F&O activation, and a third is showing US stocks. A colleague doubled his money in options. A cousin swears by crypto.