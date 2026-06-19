Why investing in India equities may be a bad idea for NRIs and how GIFT City can fix it?

For decades, NRIs have believed that investing in the India stockmarket was the natural way to participate in the country’s growth story and build long-term wealth. RBI data shows that NRIs channelled nearly ₹1.4-1.5 lakh crore (around $16 billion) into India during FY25 through various investment avenues, which include - fixed deposits, real estate and equity markets.
The sad part, however, is that the very regulatory framework through which many NRIs invest in India stock markets may be working against them
Here's a look at why traditional NRI investing structures are becoming increasingly inefficient and how GIFT City changes the equation
The reality is that many NRIs face a combination of hidden taxes, currency depreciation, compliance complexity, and double taxation that quietly chips away at real dollar returns, says Saurabh Mukherjea from Marcellus Investment Managers
Let's take an example of a US-based investor to understand this better. The contrast is striking:
Over the past decade, the Nifty 50 delivered ~9.4% annual returns in dollar terms. In contrast, the S&P 500 delivered ~15.2% annual returns over the same period.
Since 1991, the Indian rupee has depreciated against the US dollar at an average rate of around 4% annually or 40% of its value against the dollar every decade. As a result, the rupee has depreciated by roughly 70% since the early 1990s.
A key reason for this trend is the inflation differential between India and the US. Since inflation in India has generally been higher, the rupee took a beating to maintain relative competitiveness between the two economies.
So, while an investment in Indian equities may appear to generate returns of 9.4% in rupee terms, the effective return for a dollar-based investor, after accounting for currency depreciation and conversion costs, is closer to 8%.
Once currency depreciation, taxes, compliance costs and regulatory hurdles are factored in, the Nifty's nominal return of around 9.4% can shrink to roughly 5% in effective terms, which is lower than the returns available on NRE fixed deposits.
Despite these challenges, India can still play a valuable role in an NRI's portfolio, particularly for those primarily invested in US markets, says Mukherjea
Historically, Indian and US equities have not moved in perfect sync, providing diversification benefits. Barring major global shocks such as the 2008 financial crisis and the Covid-19 market crash, the two markets have often followed different trajectories. As a result, allocating a modest portion of a US-based portfolio to Indian equities can help improve diversification
A dollar-denominated investment structure based out of GIFT City has the potential to solve several of these structural problems simultaneously:
Investment through GIFT City allows NRIs cut through all the regulatory complexities to build wealth in the same currency they earn in, save in, and often want to retire in i.e. US dollars.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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