Why investing in NCD IPOs is beneficial for retail investors— explained
Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) IPOs offer investors a safer and more stable investment opportunity with consistent income flow. NCDs have high yields that often outpace bank FD rates and are a good channel for institutions to raise debt capital from the retail segment
The fixed-income investment realm offers investors a variety of options, including bonds, debt mutual funds, and now, Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) IPOs. Investors must understand NCD IPOs and how they differ from equity IPOs.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message