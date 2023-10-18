Money
Why investing in US bonds may not be a good idea
Rahul Goel 5 min read 18 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Summary
- Even if we assume that higher interest rates are coming, that will likely be bad for treasury bonds (longer duration). This doesn’t seem to have been factored into the idea of global diversification into US treasuries
I recently read a piece in Mint on investing in US bonds titled ‘Know how to diversify your portfolio with US bonds’. My point of view is different, which is why I felt the need to write this edition of Contramoney on the subject.
